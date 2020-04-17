UrduPoint.com
Lawyers, Litigants Can Have Online Access To Status Of Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) ::Diatrict and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Abdul Rahman Bodla has introduced online links to enable lawyers and litigants get information on status of under trial cases.

Lawyers community has appreciated the initiative that would enable them get access to information without having to visit the courts.

The initiative was meant to save people avoid the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

The link that can be utilized to have access to information on status of under trial cases included 'muzaffargarh.dc.lhc.gov.pk'. People can also get information via email after sending request to email account: 'dsjmuzaffargarh@punjab.gov.pk'.

