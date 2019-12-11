Lawyers manhandle Fayyazul Hasan Chohan

A group of lawyers on Wednesday manhandled Punjab Minister for Information Fayyazul Hasan Chohan during brawl at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A group of lawyers on Wednesday manhandled Punjab Minister for Information Fayyazul Hasan Chohan during brawl at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

Punjab Minister Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan had reached the spot to settle the matter when lawyers manhandled him.

Police officials present on the spot, escorted the minister safely.

The lawyers smashed the windows of emergency ward of the PIC and ransacked cars parked at the hospital.

There were reports of multiple injuries to people during the lawyers and doctors brawl.