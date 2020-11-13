UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Mourn Death Of Great Jurist PHC CJ Waqar Ahmad Seth

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:39 PM

Lawyers mourn death of great jurist PHC CJ Waqar Ahmad Seth

President, Prime Minister, Army Chief, political partiesâ€™ heads and people from different walks of life have expressed grief over death of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth due to Covid-19.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) The lawyers from across the country on Friday announced a day of morning on passing of Peshawar High Court chief Justice Waqar Seth.

In a joint statement, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Abid Saqi, Chairman Executive Committee Azam Nazir Tarar and President SC Bar Latif Afridi said that Pakistan Bar Council and SC Bar would observe a day of mourning on Friday (today).

“Nation has lost a fearless and courageous judge—the whole nation will remember Justice Waqar Seth as a hero,” Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Abid Saqi said.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmad Seth passed away on Thursday after battling with Covid-19.

He was head of the three-member bench of the Special Court that announced verdict against former military ruler General (retired) Pervaiz Musharraf.

Few days ago, CJ Waqar Ahmad Seth contracted the virus, underwent treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad but could not survive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, leaders from different political parties and their heads, lawyers and people from different walks of life expressed grief over demise of Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and prayed for his soul.

“May his soul rest in peace. Ameen. My condolences go to his family”, said the PM in condolence message to his [judge] family.

President Dr Arif Alvi also condoled the sad demise of Justice Waqar, and prayed to Almighty Allah to give strength to the family to bear this loss.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief on the demise, praying that Allah may bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed Khan expressed sorrow over his demise while Chief Justice Lahore High Court Qasim Khan said that the services of Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth will always be remembered.

Justice Waqar Ahmad had taken oath as Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court on 28th June, 2018 after serving as an Additional Judge for around 7 years.

He enrolled as an advocate of the Lower Courts in 1985 and as an advocate of the High Court in 1990. He became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2008 and was elevated to the Bench as Additional Judge in 2011.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Supreme Court Lahore High Court Peshawar High Court Pervez Musharraf Army Lawyers General Qamar Javed Bajwa May June 2018 Afridi Family From Court Sad Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Work to Supply Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine to UN Ong ..

1 minute ago

Rain and dam discharge cause flooding in southern ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Trusts Virology Experts' Opinion About Eff ..

1 minute ago

Unprecedented Navalny-Related Sanctions on Russia ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus Lockdown in France to Remain in Effect ..

1 minute ago

OPCW Chief Arias Expected to Address UNSC in Decem ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.