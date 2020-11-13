Lawyers mourn death of great jurist PHC CJ Waqar Ahmad Seth

(@fidahassanain)

President, Prime Minister, Army Chief, political partiesâ€™ heads and people from different walks of life have expressed grief over death of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth due to Covid-19.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2020) The lawyers from across the country on Friday announced a day of morning on passing of Peshawar High Court chief Justice Waqar Seth.

In a joint statement, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Abid Saqi, Chairman Executive Committee Azam Nazir Tarar and President SC Bar Latif Afridi said that Pakistan Bar Council and SC Bar would observe a day of mourning on Friday (today).

“Nation has lost a fearless and courageous judge—the whole nation will remember Justice Waqar Seth as a hero,” Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Abid Saqi said.

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Waqar Ahmad Seth passed away on Thursday after battling with Covid-19.

He was head of the three-member bench of the Special Court that announced verdict against former military ruler General (retired) Pervaiz Musharraf.

Few days ago, CJ Waqar Ahmad Seth contracted the virus, underwent treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad but could not survive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Arif Alvi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, leaders from different political parties and their heads, lawyers and people from different walks of life expressed grief over demise of Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and prayed for his soul.

“May his soul rest in peace. Ameen. My condolences go to his family”, said the PM in condolence message to his [judge] family.

President Dr Arif Alvi also condoled the sad demise of Justice Waqar, and prayed to Almighty Allah to give strength to the family to bear this loss.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed grief on the demise, praying that Allah may bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed Khan expressed sorrow over his demise while Chief Justice Lahore High Court Qasim Khan said that the services of Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth will always be remembered.

Justice Waqar Ahmad had taken oath as Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court on 28th June, 2018 after serving as an Additional Judge for around 7 years.

He enrolled as an advocate of the Lower Courts in 1985 and as an advocate of the High Court in 1990. He became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2008 and was elevated to the Bench as Additional Judge in 2011.