Lawyers Observe Strike

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 10:13 PM

Lawyers observe strike

The legal fraternity boycotted court proceedings on Thursday following a call from the Pakistan Bar Council and other lawyers' bodies regarding a clash between lawyers and the police outside the Lahore High Court the day before

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The legal fraternity boycotted court proceedings on Thursday following a call from the Pakistan Bar Council and other lawyers' bodies regarding a clash between lawyers and the police outside the Lahore High Court the day before.

They abstained from court proceedings at the Lahore High Court, sessions courts, civil courts, and other subordinate courts. The strike significantly impacted litigants, whose cases were adjourned due to the unavailability of their counsels.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, the Punjab Bar Council had also announced to observe strike across Punjab on May 10 to protest. The council asked the lawyers to completely abstain court proceedings on Friday.

Moreover, a general house meeting of the Lahore High Court Bar Association was also held. During the meeting, it was decided to boycott court proceedings at the Lahore High Court on May 10, after the hearing of urgent cases, in protest.

