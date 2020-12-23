Lawyers observe strike against killing of advocate

The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) on Wednesday observed strike in a protest to condemn the murder of senior member Shah Alam Baber

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) on Wednesday observed strike in a protest to condemn the murder of senior member Shah Alam Baber.

The lawyers didn't appear before the courts whole day due to which most of the cases were adjourned without further proceedings.

IBA's Secretary Nabeel Tahir Mirza said that this incident had exposed the weaknesses in security arrangements in Federal capital. He demanded the law enforcement agencies to early arrest the accused involved in killing of bar's senior member and brought him into justice. He said that the whole legal fraternity was standing with the victim family at this crucial time. The lawyers would hold protests if the accused would not be arrested soon, he concluded.