Lawyers observe token strike for establishing LHC bench

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) : The lawyers have observed token strike here on Saturday to press their demand for early establishment of Lahore High Court (LHC) bench at Faisalabad.

Talking to media persons, spokesman of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad said that LHC bench was not only legal and constitutional right of the people of Faisalabad division but it would also play a dynamic role in speedy provision of justice to the masses.