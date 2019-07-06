Lawyers observe token strike for Lahore High Court (LHC) bench

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) : Lawyers observed a token strike here on Saturday to press their demand for early establishment of the Lahore High Court (LHC) bench at Faisalabad.

No lawyer appeared before courts and litigants, especially bail-seekers, had to face a great deal of inconvenience.

Talking to the media, a spokesman for District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad said the LHC bench was not only legal and constitutional right of the people of Faisalabad division but it will also play a crucial role in speedy provision of justice to people of the area.