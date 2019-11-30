UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Observe Token Strike For Lahore High Court Bench

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 06:43 PM

Lawyers observed a token strike here on Saturday for their demand of early establishment of a Lahore High Court (LHC) bench in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Lawyers observed a token strike here on Saturday for their demand of early establishment of a Lahore High Court (LHC) bench in Faisalabad.

No lawyer appeared before courts and litigants, especially bail-seekers, had to face a great deal of difficulties.

Talking to media, a spokesman of District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad said that the LHC bench was not only a legal and constitutional right of the people of Faisalabad division but it would also play a role in speedy provision of justice to people in the area.

