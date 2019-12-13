Lawyers observes strike to 'protest' their rampaging colleagues arrest

A day after rampaging the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the lawyers Thursday observed complete strike to what they claimed was to "protest" the arrest of their colleagues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A day after rampaging the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC), the lawyers Thursday observed complete strike to what they claimed was to " protest " the arrest of their colleagues.

The lawyers boycotted court proceedings at Lahore High Court, sessions courts, civil courts and other sub-ordinate courts on a call given by the Punjab Bar Council.

The strike seriously affected the litigants whose cases were adjourned due to non-availability of their counsel. The litigants were abandoned by their lawyers yesterday as well, as they chose to charge on the largest heart care hospital, allegedly to "teach the young doctors a lesson," after a mocking video went viral.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) held a general house meeting to discuss the government crackdown following a nationwide public condemnation over the incident. The meeting was chaired by LHCBA President Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry.

The meeting demanded their immediate release of the arrested lawyers. It also formed a joint action committee comprising senior lawyers for deciding the future course of action.

Moreover, the joint action committee gave a strike call across the country for December 13 to protest alleged "torture" of arrested lawyers and raids at houses.

The Punjab Police have charged over 250 lawyers under Anti-Terrorism Act for rampaging public property and leading to alleged deaths of heart patients under going treatment at the facility.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening, LHCBA President Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry and lawyer leader Ahsan Bhoon condemned the arrest of lawyers.

According to the figures released by the Punjab government, the attack on the heart care hospital caused a damage of Rs 70 million, including setting on fire a police van and totally smashing two vehicles, and damaging 16 other vehicles. The Punjab government has announced compensation of Rs one million for each of those patients who lost lives during the rampage.

Videos circulating on the social media showed elderly scared patients running helter skelter to save their lives. Another video showed relatives of a patient trying to perform CPR on a patient as the doctors and paramedics ran away to save their lives.

The Punjab government said a number of precious medical equipment was also smashed by the lawyers.