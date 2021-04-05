UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Of Hazara Observed Strike Against Killing Of ATC Judge

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Lawyers of Hazara observed strike against killing of ATC judge

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Like other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the legal fraternity of Hazara division Monday observed a complete strike in protest against the killing of ATC judge and his family members.

The lawyers observed a boycott of court proceedings on the call of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

The protesting lawyers have asked the provincial government to provide security to the judiciary and arrest the accused.

Due to the boycott of the lawyers, the hearings of all cases in the Hazara division were adjourned till the next dates.

It worth mentioning here that Swat anti-terrorism court judge Justice Aftab Afridi, his wife and two children were gunned down on Sunday evening on the motorway near Ambar Interchange, Swabi. While the driver and guard of the judge got seriously injured in the attack.

