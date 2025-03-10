Open Menu

Lawyers Of Hyderabad High Court Bar To Elect Office Bearers On April 26

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM

The voting to elect the office bearers and Members Managing Committee (MMC) of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad, will be held on April 26 as per the election schedule announced by the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) on Monday

The polling will be held in the premises of SHC Hyderabad Circuit Bench from 9 am to 5 pm.Six posts of the office bearers including President, Vice President, General Secretary, Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasurer in addition to the MMCs are up for grabs.

A minimum standing of 15 years is required from the aspiring candidates for the slot of President while that for the seats of Vice President and General Secretary 12 years and 10 years standing is required.

For the remaining positions only 3 years standing should suffice.As per the schedule, the process of filing the nomination forms would start from March 17 and it would end by March 19 when the list of the contesting candidates would also be displayed.

The scrutiny would be carried out on March 22 while the final list of the candidates would be declared on March 25.The candidates could retire from the electoral fray anytime before the polling process.

The election commission for the SHCBA Hyderabad's elections would be headed by Yasir Arafat Shar while Zulfiqar Ali Khan Jalbani, Munir Ahmed Malik, Muhammad Faheem Zia and Hussain Bux Saryo would be members of the commission.

