Lawyers of Sukkur expresses grief over death of Justice (rtd) Malik Qayyum

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :President Sukkur High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Advocate Qurban Milano along with Advocate Rizwana Memon and Advocate Aqeel Ahmed Soomro on Friday expressed grief over the death of Justice (Retd.

) Malik Muhammad Qayyum.

They extended condolences to the family of Justice (retd) Qayyum and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.