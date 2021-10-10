Lawyers of Sukkur expresses sorrow over death ofcDr AQ Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Lawyers of Sukkur High Court Bar Association on Sunday acknowledge the services of Dr AQ Khan and pray for him to be blessed with high ranks in the hereafter.

Sharing their messages at social media they acknowledged services of the national hero and prayed for his high ranks.

Advocate Aqeel Ahmed Soomro said it was Dr AQ Khan's contributions to the country that made the nation "stand proud and strong".

Advocate Syed Sardar Ali Shah Jillani said the national hero would always be remembered as the "Mohsin-e-Pakistan" and that the nation wouldl always remain "indebted" to him.