Lawyers on rampage to 'protest' demolition of illegal structures in F-8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Lawyers on Monday vandalized the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building to 'protest' the demolition of illegal structures erected by them in the District Courts here in Sector F-8 by the Capital Development Authority.

The CDA Enforcement Directorate, with the help of district administration and police smashed all the offices illegally built by the lawyers on the footpaths and roads in and around the F-8 Markaz, commonly known as District Courts in its anti-encroachment operation on Sunday night.

Enraged over the operation, a large number of lawyers entered the IHC premises and went on the rampage smashing the window panes of the Chief Justice's block and the office of Sessions Judge Tahir Mahmood.

They also entered the chamber of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who remained confined there. A heavy contingent of police reached there to control the situation.

The lawyers also manhandled the journalists for making videos of their hooliganism.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani offered the lawyers leaders to resolve the matter through negotiation. He also asked them to remove their colleagues from the chief justice's chamber.

All the IHC courts remained closed due to the unfortunate incident.