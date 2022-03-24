UrduPoint.com

Lawyers' Organisations Should Not Become Tool Of Political Parties: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2022 | 12:44 PM

Lawyers' organisations should not become tool of political parties: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that after reading the reply of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), in presidential reference in Supreme Court it seemed that the bar was a subsidiary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that after reading the reply of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), in presidential reference in Supreme Court it seemed that the bar was a subsidiary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

In a tweet, the minister said that the job of lawyers' organizations is not to become tools of political parties but to maintain their independent status.

He said that common lawyers were dissatisfied with the role of lawyers' organizations and the defeat of this group in Lahore Bar's elections was the reaction of lawyers community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Supreme Court Lawyers Job Reading Muslim

Recent Stories

Poland Not Ruling Out Expulsion of Russian Ambassa ..

Poland Not Ruling Out Expulsion of Russian Ambassador, Decision Not Made Yet - D ..

45 seconds ago
 ANF recovers drugs

ANF recovers drugs

2 minutes ago
 North Korea fires suspected 'long range' ballistic ..

North Korea fires suspected 'long range' ballistic missile

2 minutes ago
 North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South ..

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile': South's military

2 minutes ago
 No injustice to be tolerated against any tax payer ..

No injustice to be tolerated against any tax payers: FTO

2 minutes ago
 Asian, African Refugees Fleeing Ukraine Face Discr ..

Asian, African Refugees Fleeing Ukraine Face Discrimination in EU - Reports

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>