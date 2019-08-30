Lawyers, others hold rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiris

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore High Court Bar Association, Lahore Bar Association, law officers and employees of Attorney General Lahore office and Advocate General Punjab office on Friday held rallies to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir

The rallies came out from respective Bar and office premises and culminated at GPO Chowk wherein the participants were carrying placards and chanting slogans like "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan".

They also condemned Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and urged international community to take notice of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan, Punjab chapter, alsoorganized a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir and it was led by Provincial Election Commissioner Zafar Iqbal Hussain.

Addressing the rally, the Commissioner condemned Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.