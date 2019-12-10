Lawyers participate in Millennium Signature campaign organized by Bahawalpur Bar Association

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Tuesday said, United Nations must look into violations of human rights in Kashmir and strong actions needed to relieve the people of Kashmir from tyrannies of Indian occupied forces

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Tuesday said, United Nations must look into violations of human rights in Kashmir and strong actions needed to relieve the people of Kashmir from tyrannies of Indian occupied forces.

He made these remarks as Chief Guest at a function organized by Bahawalpur Bar Association in connection with Millenium Signatures campaign.

Commissioner said that injustice cannot prevail for long as per Allah Almighty's law and soon Kashmir will be free from Indian occupation.

He said that the world was celebrating World Human Rights Day today and yet all the influential countries are the ones violating human rights and slogans of human rights are merely political slogans now. He said that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and support for Kashmiri brothers and sisters will continue at political and diplomatic levels. President Bahawalpur Bar Mian Muhammad Azhar and General Secretary Sheera Bari also addressed the function.

In the end, a large number of lawyers signed for the Millenium Signature campaign.