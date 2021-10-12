Lawyers pay rich tribute to A.Q. Khan

The lawyer fraternity Tuesday paid rich tributes to the renowned scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The lawyer fraternity Tuesday paid rich tributes to the renowned scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The delegation led by Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench President Sardar Abdul Razik Advocate expressed deep sorrow over the demise of an eminent nuclear scientist and offered fateh for the departed soul with the daughter of Dr Qadeer, Dr.

Dena Khan during his visit.

He prayed may Allah Almighty keep the deceased in His mercy and encourage his family to bear the irreparable loss.

The President said that Dr Qadeer was undoubtedly a national hero terming his death as a great tragedy.

The delegation members including Shahid Ali, Shahzad Bhatti, Rohma Qurashi, Jameel Asghar Butt, Chaudhry Bilal, Chaudhry Riffat, Raja Sajid Noor and Kashif islam.