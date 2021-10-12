UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Pay Rich Tribute To A.Q. Khan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 11:46 PM

Lawyers pay rich tribute to A.Q. Khan

The lawyer fraternity Tuesday paid rich tributes to the renowned scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :The lawyer fraternity Tuesday paid rich tributes to the renowned scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The delegation led by Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench President Sardar Abdul Razik Advocate expressed deep sorrow over the demise of an eminent nuclear scientist and offered fateh for the departed soul with the daughter of Dr Qadeer, Dr.

Dena Khan during his visit.

He prayed may Allah Almighty keep the deceased in His mercy and encourage his family to bear the irreparable loss.

The President said that Dr Qadeer was undoubtedly a national hero terming his death as a great tragedy.

The delegation members including Shahid Ali, Shahzad Bhatti, Rohma Qurashi, Jameel Asghar Butt, Chaudhry Bilal, Chaudhry Riffat, Raja Sajid Noor and Kashif islam.

Related Topics

Lahore High Court Nuclear Visit Rawalpindi May Family

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Cou ..

RAK Ruler receives Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs

35 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alk ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits African dining hall Alkebulan at Expo 2020 Dubai

35 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Hatta Border Crossing

1 hour ago
 Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new ..

Brand Dubai, RTA renew partnership to provide new creative experiences in public ..

1 hour ago
 Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global ..

Promoting sustainable healthy diets drives global food systems transformation, s ..

1 hour ago
 India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capa ..

India allows domestic airlines to fly at full capacity

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.