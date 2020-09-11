Lawyers pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Former Additional Advocate General Balochistan Advocate Supreme Court Aminuddin Bazai Advocate along with other lawyers on Friday paid tribute to the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Quaid-e-Azam had a special love for the people of Balochistan and had spent his last days in Ziarat Residency despite his illness, his political vision, faith, unity and principles of organization were still a beacon for the entire nation and a guarantor of progress" Aminuddin Bazai said.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held on the occasion of 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Leaders of social organizations, lawyers' community and others also spoke the function.

Former Additional Advocate General Aminuddin Baazi Advocate said that because of the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Pakistan came into being. Undoubtedly, the enthusiastic personality of Quaid-e-Azam in the long struggle for independence was a beacon of light.

The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had a great character and was brave leader in the world, he said saying that he had urged the nation to adopt the golden principles of faith, unity and discipline.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and we should raise our voice at each international platform against brutality of Indian on people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Aminuddin Baazi further said that the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's honesty, integrity, sincerity and invincible determination were appreciated by all his political friends and enemies.

He said that it was the fruit of the foresight of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that today we were breathing in the open air.

At the end of the program, all participants offered prayers for the founder of Pakistan and stability of the country.