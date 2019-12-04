UrduPoint.com
Lawyer's Problems To Be Resolved: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:39 PM

A delegation of District Bar Association (DBA) Rawalpindi led by its President Syed Tanvir Sohail Shah called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about their problems

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :A delegation of District Bar Association (DBA) Rawalpindi led by its President Syed Tanvir Sohail Shah called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about their problems.

According to handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar assured the delegation to resolve their problems and added that he knows lawyers' difficulties because of his attachment to this profession.

"The role of legal community is very pivotal in provision of justice to the common man and the efforts made by lawyers to help provide justice to the sufferers are praiseworthy", he added.

Buzdar further said that legal fraternity has played a leading role in supremacy of the constitution and rule of law in the society.

The lawyer' role in the restoration of independent judiciary is unforgettable, he added.

The delegation thanked the chief minister for taking personal interest in the solution of their problems.

