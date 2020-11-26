'Lawyers Protection and Welfare Bill' to be tabled in cabinet, says Murtaza Wahab

Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government continued to take revolutionary steps for the welfare of lawyers and it will table a draft titled "Lawyers Protection and Welfare Bill" in the cabinet meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government continued to take revolutionary steps for the welfare of lawyers and it will table a draft titled "Lawyers Protection and Welfare Bill" in the cabinet meeting.

He said that the draft would be finalized after mutual consultation of all bar associations and lawyers forums after its completion, according to a communiqu here.

He said that lawyers were playing active role in the delivery of justice in our society.