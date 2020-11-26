UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Lawyers Protection And Welfare Bill' To Be Tabled In Cabinet, Says Murtaza Wahab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:39 AM

'Lawyers Protection and Welfare Bill' to be tabled in cabinet, says Murtaza Wahab

Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government continued to take revolutionary steps for the welfare of lawyers and it will table a draft titled "Lawyers Protection and Welfare Bill" in the cabinet meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh government continued to take revolutionary steps for the welfare of lawyers and it will table a draft titled "Lawyers Protection and Welfare Bill" in the cabinet meeting.

He said that the draft would be finalized after mutual consultation of all bar associations and lawyers forums after its completion, according to a communiqu here.

He said that lawyers were playing active role in the delivery of justice in our society.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Lawyers All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

2 hours ago

Govt fully aware of problems of masses: MNA

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.