Lawyers Protest Against Desecration Of Holy Quran
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 06:56 PM
Lawyers community staged a demonstration on Tuesday under the aegis of Lawyers Ittehad Forum against desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway
Lawyers holding banners and placards took out a protest rally and marched on various roads.
Leading the rally, Usman Shaukat Goreja Advocate said the international community should take immediate step to discourage such incidents in future. Otherwise, a clash of civilisations would erupt and the entire world would have to face its consequences.