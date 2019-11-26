Lawyers protest against desecration of Holy Quran

(@imziishan)

Lawyers community staged a demonstration on Tuesday under the aegis of Lawyers Ittehad Forum against desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Lawyers community staged a demonstration on Tuesday under the aegis of Lawyers Ittehad Forum against desecration of the Holy Quran in Norway

Lawyers holding banners and placards took out a protest rally and marched on various roads.

Leading the rally, Usman Shaukat Goreja Advocate said the international community should take immediate step to discourage such incidents in future. Otherwise, a clash of civilisations would erupt and the entire world would have to face its consequences.