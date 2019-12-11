 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

The lawyers blocked Mall road at GPO and jail road after attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2019) After protest in and outside Punjab Institute of Cardiology, the lawyers blocked the main Mall road at GPO Chowk and started beating the passersby and common citizens.

The lawyers also blocked the main road in front of Punjab Civil Secretariat created mess throughout the city. Different roads including Jail road, Mall road, Ferozpur road near Secretariat have been blocked by the lawyers.

Earlier, the lawyers set police van on fire and threw stones at the building of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. The large contingents of police reached outside PIC to control the lawyers’ protest. But the lawyers did not care of police contingents and entered into the premises by breaking the main entrance and other windows of the hospital.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the angry protesting lawyers who went to nearby Jilani park.

However, the use of tear gas in surrounding of the hospital caused serious trouble for the heart patients at Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

The women, especially the elder women faced much difficulties due to the lawyers’ protest at the hospital.

It may be mentioned here that around hundreds of patients from across Punjab daily visit Punjab Institute of Cardiology for their treatment and routine checkup.

The security of the hospital is very small as few security guards perform their duties by holding metal detectors to check every entrant to the hospital. According to hospital sources, a security guard also fell injured due lawyers’ attack on the doctors at PIC.

At least 12 people have died and many others are in critical conditions after lawyers’ protest at PIC, the sources said.