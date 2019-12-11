UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

 Lawyers’ Protest Intensifies In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

The lawyers blocked Mall road at GPO and jail road after attack on Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2019) After protest in and outside Punjab Institute of Cardiology, the lawyers blocked the main Mall road at GPO Chowk and started beating the passersby and common citizens.

The lawyers also blocked the main road in front of Punjab Civil Secretariat created mess throughout the city. Different roads including Jail road, Mall road, Ferozpur road near Secretariat have been blocked by the lawyers.

Earlier, the lawyers set police van on fire and threw stones at the building of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. The large contingents of police reached outside PIC to control the lawyers’ protest. But the lawyers did not care of police contingents and entered into the premises by breaking the main entrance and other windows of the hospital.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the angry protesting lawyers who went to nearby Jilani park.

However, the use of tear gas in surrounding of the hospital caused serious trouble for the heart patients at Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

The women, especially the elder women faced much difficulties due to the lawyers’ protest at the hospital.

It may be mentioned here that around hundreds of patients from across Punjab daily visit Punjab Institute of Cardiology for their treatment and routine checkup.

The security of the hospital is very small as few security guards perform their duties by holding metal detectors to check every entrant to the hospital. According to hospital sources, a security guard also fell injured due lawyers’ attack on the doctors at PIC.

At least 12 people have died and many others are in critical conditions after lawyers’ protest at PIC, the sources said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Protest Police Punjab Water Jail Lawyers Visit Road Died Van May Women Gas From

Recent Stories

Ancelotti's reign ends amid feuding as Napoli turn ..

6 minutes ago

LDA Avenue-I affectees got PLs worth Rs 4.5 billio ..

6 minutes ago

White Helmets Increasing Presence In Idlib, Provoc ..

6 minutes ago

Pb govt to pay salary, pension to Christian employ ..

6 minutes ago

Industrial robots generate enormous new job opport ..

6 minutes ago

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch c ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.