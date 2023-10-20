Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) held a general body meeting in the High Court bar room to condemn the recent atrocities committed against Palestinian Muslims by Israel. Following the meeting, an emphatic rally was organized from the premises of the High Court Bar to the press club Hyderabad.

Addressing the participants of the general body meeting and rally Taj Muhammad Keryo, the General Secretary of HCBA expressed outrage at the brutal actions of Israeli forces in Gaza and the extreme injustices being inflicted upon Palestinian Muslims.

He asserted that the level of oppression endured by Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, was unprecedented in history.

He called upon international organizations to take serious note of the ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Palestine.

During the gathering, the President of the high court bar Advocate Yousaf Laghari presented a resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against Palestinian Muslims and declared them among the worst atrocities in recent history. He urged international bodies, including the United Nations, to take strong action against Israel.

Additional Advocate General Sindh Allah Bachayo Sumro, President District Bar Matiari Advocate Badal Gahoti, Advocate Noreen Sheikh, Advocate Suleman Sarwari, Advocate Zia-ud-Din Sheikh, Advocate Bilal Rajput and others also voiced their concerns during the event.