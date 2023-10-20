Open Menu

Lawyers Rally Condemns Israel Brutalities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2023 | 10:52 PM

Lawyers rally condemns Israel brutalities

The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) held a general body meeting in the High Court bar room to condemn the recent atrocities committed against Palestinian Muslims by Israel. Following the meeting, an emphatic rally was organized from the premises of the High Court Bar to the press club Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) held a general body meeting in the High Court bar room to condemn the recent atrocities committed against Palestinian Muslims by Israel. Following the meeting, an emphatic rally was organized from the premises of the High Court Bar to the press club Hyderabad.

Addressing the participants of the general body meeting and rally Taj Muhammad Keryo, the General Secretary of HCBA expressed outrage at the brutal actions of Israeli forces in Gaza and the extreme injustices being inflicted upon Palestinian Muslims.

He asserted that the level of oppression endured by Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, was unprecedented in history.

He called upon international organizations to take serious note of the ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Palestine.

During the gathering, the President of the high court bar Advocate Yousaf Laghari presented a resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against Palestinian Muslims and declared them among the worst atrocities in recent history. He urged international bodies, including the United Nations, to take strong action against Israel.

Additional Advocate General Sindh Allah Bachayo Sumro, President District Bar Matiari Advocate Badal Gahoti, Advocate Noreen Sheikh, Advocate Suleman Sarwari, Advocate Zia-ud-Din Sheikh, Advocate Bilal Rajput and others also voiced their concerns during the event.

Related Topics

Sindh Resolution United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Hyderabad Matiari Muslim Event From Court

Recent Stories

UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endu ..

UAE Equestrian and Racing federation launches Endurance Season 2023 - 2024 at Bo ..

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcastin ..

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi dispels noti ..

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special attention to missed, refu ..

Commissioner for special attention to missed, refusals, zero dose children durin ..

7 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beau ..

Al Dhafra Festival 2023 to launch first camel beauty contest tomorrow in Sweihan

26 minutes ago
 CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots wort ..

CDA auctions 25 residential, commercial plots worth Rs12.90 bln

7 minutes ago
 Cricket: Australia v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

Cricket: Australia v Pakistan World Cup scoreboard

4 minutes ago
Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

4 minutes ago
 IG Punjab issues orders to pay befitting tributes ..

IG Punjab issues orders to pay befitting tributes to police martyrs

4 minutes ago
 Messi should have own Ballon d'Or category, says G ..

Messi should have own Ballon d'Or category, says Guardiola

4 minutes ago
 Call for infrastructure up-gradation to boost tour ..

Call for infrastructure up-gradation to boost tourism

2 minutes ago
 IGP awards appreciation letters, certificates, cas ..

IGP awards appreciation letters, certificates, cash prizes to police officials

2 minutes ago
 PPP to challenge IHC verdict about affected employ ..

PPP to challenge IHC verdict about affected employees: Raja Nazir

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan