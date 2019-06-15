UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Reject Strike Call Of PBC,SCBA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:51 AM

Lawyers reject strike call of PBC,SCBA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The lawyers of the provincial metropolis on Friday rejected the strike call given by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Aman Ullah Kanrani over the references, filed with the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Qazi Faez Isa and a high court judge.

The lawyers not only appeared in the Lahore High Court but also appeared in subordinate courts, including sessions court and civil courts, as per routine.

However, a small group of lawyers staged a protest outside the Lahore High Court against the SJC proceedings against the judges.

It is pertinent to mention here that Lahore Bar Association (LBA) had already distanced itself from the strike call. In a meeting of the bar's general house held on June 13, the LBA office-bearers said that the bar would not become a part of any strike over the issue.

They also demanded that the reference should be decided on priority bases. The meeting also passed a resolution in support of the SJC proceedings.

The Lahore High Court Bar Association also held a meeting of its general house to discuss five resolutions over the strike issue but the meeting ended indecisively on account of disruption. Later, the office-bearers through a press release stated that since the reference was pending before the SJC, therefore, the body should decide the same on merit without any pressure. They also announced that no strike would be observed on June 14.

Punjab Bar Council members and Lawyers Action Committee had also rejected the strike call.

