Lawyers Rights To Be Protected At All Costs: Pirzada
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has acknowledged the pivotal role played by the lawyers and reiterated the commitment to protect their rights at all costs
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has acknowledged the pivotal role played by the lawyers and reiterated the commitment to protect their rights at all costs.
Chairing a high level meeting regarding Park Road Housing Scheme, Islamabad, a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), he assured that he was not only aware of the issues but also stand committed to ensure that pace of work is accelerated and the project is completed on time.
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary SCBA l Syed Ali Imran and Ahsan Bhoon also attended the meeting along with senior office holders of SCBA.
During the meeting, Director General FGEHA Capt. (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal provided an update on the project's infrastructural development.
Both sides exchanged views regarding the progress of the project and also addressed pertinent matters and issues.
Azam Tarar and Ahsan Bhoon apprised the Housing Minister and Secretary Housing about the concerns and issues of lawyer’s community and SCBA related to the project and demanded to speed up the pace of work.
Mohsin Naqvi, pledged his full support on security matters in the project and emphasized early completion of the project.
Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary Housing and Works, and other senior officers of the ministry and FGEHA were also present during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana
Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan
NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day
Dubai’s ETG ECO GREEN set to launch in Pakistan
Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial
Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with dis ..
Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab
Over 506,032 ration bags distributed across division
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio campaign to stats from 25 March: ADC Larkana45 seconds ago
-
Food Authority seizes substandard meat in raid ahead of Ramadan46 seconds ago
-
NID organises rally on World Oral Health Day48 seconds ago
-
Bugti hails security forces on foiling terror bid in Gwadar51 seconds ago
-
Solar panels to be provided to 0.5mln households: Minister5 minutes ago
-
IRD Pakistan shares groundbreaking results of endTB clinical trial5 minutes ago
-
Prophet's Mosque offers enhanced mobility services for elderly, persons with disabilities5 minutes ago
-
Azma asks Shandana, Marwat to apologise over wrong statement5 minutes ago
-
Water shortage in April due to maintenance, Cheif Engineer33 seconds ago
-
Police accelerate crackdown on kite-flying across Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Over 506,032 ration bags distributed across division36 seconds ago
-
Commissioner for making price control mechanism more effective38 seconds ago