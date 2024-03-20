Lawyers rights to be protected at all costs: Pirzada

Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has acknowledged the pivotal role played by the lawyers and reiterated the commitment to protect their rights at all costs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada has acknowledged the pivotal role played by the lawyers and reiterated the commitment to protect their rights at all costs.

Chairing a high level meeting regarding Park Road Housing Scheme, Islamabad, a project of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), he assured that he was not only aware of the issues but also stand committed to ensure that pace of work is accelerated and the project is completed on time.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary SCBA l Syed Ali Imran and Ahsan Bhoon also attended the meeting along with senior office holders of SCBA.

During the meeting, Director General FGEHA Capt. (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal provided an update on the project's infrastructural development.

Both sides exchanged views regarding the progress of the project and also addressed pertinent matters and issues.

Azam Tarar and Ahsan Bhoon apprised the Housing Minister and Secretary Housing about the concerns and issues of lawyer’s community and SCBA related to the project and demanded to speed up the pace of work.

Mohsin Naqvi, pledged his full support on security matters in the project and emphasized early completion of the project.

Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Secretary Housing and Works, and other senior officers of the ministry and FGEHA were also present during the meeting.