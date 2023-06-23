Open Menu

Lawyers Role Vital In Highlighting Sense Of Right, Making Access To Justice Possible: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday said that lawyers have a key role in highlighting the sense of rights and duties in the people and making access to justice possible

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday said that lawyers have a key role in highlighting the sense of rights and duties in the people and making access to justice possible.

He expressed these views while talking to representatives of various bar associations under the leadership of Member of Pakistan Bar Association Munir Kakar at Governor House Quetta.

During the meeting, the overall law and order situation of the province, observance of the rights and powers of the people and the prospects of sustainable development and prosperity of the province were discussed.

Governor said it was necessary to appoint legal advisers in sectors in order to make the performance of government departments and universities satisfactory according to the requirements of the law.

However, to maintain a pleasant environment, their tenure should be made conditional on performance, he said.

The Governor urged the moderate and enlightened people of the province to play an active role in promoting democratic attitudes in the society, creating respect for differences of opinion and highlighting human dignity.

While talking to the delegation, Governor Balochistan said that lawyers have great responsibilities regarding the protection of public rights and choices.

A lawyer has the ability and courage to stop the irregularities of a department and play their part in eradicating social evils.

