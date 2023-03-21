Lawyers sensitive, enlightened people of our society: Governor

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that lawyers were sensitive and enlightened people in our society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that lawyers were sensitive and enlightened people in our society.

They are playing an important role in highlighting the sense of rights and duties in the people and making access to justice possible, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Jamiat Lawyers Forum President Malik Khalil Kakar.

The delegation congratulated Governor Balochistan on assuming office.

The delegation also informed the governor about the difficulties.

The governor assured to raise his voice for them at all levels for a sustainable solution to the problems faced by the lawyers' community.