Lawyers should be well prepared to ensure timely verdicts by courts: CJP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed Wednesday said the lawyers should be well prepared about their cases so that speedy justice could be delivered by courts to the litigants.

Lawers' preparation of cases was must for timely decisions by judges, he said while addressing here the inaugural ceremony of the renovated District Courts (Katcheri) and books distribution among the young lawyers organized by the Balochistan Bar Council (BBC).

The CJP advised the young lawyers to continue studying the books of philosophy, history and literature along with law, which would enhance their knowledge of legal issues. They should keep reference books on hand to plead the cases before the courts, he added.

He said the training of young lawyers from Balochistan would continue at the Judicial academy Islamabad and he had directed the authorities concerned to address the problems in that regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel said the District Courts Quetta after renovation had been turned into a historic building with facilities, which would help provide justice to the people in a conducive environment.

Vice Chairman of Balochistan Bar Council Munir Ahmed Kakar said the painful memory of the August 8 tragedy was still fresh and the vacuum created by the martyrdom of scores of lawyers would not be filled for years.

He said the BBC was taking measures to enhance the skill of young lawyers so they could be helpful in provision of speedy justice to the people.

He thanked the BHC chief justice, other judges and Advocate General for taking special interest in the renovation of the district courts and suggested that a digital library, auditorium and other facilities should also be provided.

Later, the CJP, BHC chief justice and other judges distributed books among the young lawyers.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan of Supreme Court, BHC judges including Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch, Justice Kamran Mullahkhel, Justice Rozi Khan Barich, Justice Nazir Ahmad Langove and Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar, Advocate General Arbab Tahir Kasi, Advocate Registrar High Court Rashid Mehmood, Vice Chairman Balochistan Bar Council Munir Ahmed Kakar, Chairman Executive Committee Bar Council Saleem Lashari, President Quetta Bar Association Asif Reiki Advocate Rahab Baledi, Advocate Naseebullah Tareen Advocate Ali Kakar, Advocate, Syed Saleem Akhtar and others were also present at the ceremony.