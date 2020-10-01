UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Should Be Well Prepared To Ensure Timely Verdicts By Courts: CJP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Lawyers should be well prepared to ensure timely verdicts by courts: CJP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed Wednesday said the lawyers should be well prepared about their cases so that speedy justice could be delivered by courts to the litigants.

Lawers' preparation of cases was must for timely decisions by judges, he said while addressing here the inaugural ceremony of the renovated District Courts (Katcheri) and books distribution among the young lawyers organized by the Balochistan Bar Council (BBC).

The CJP advised the young lawyers to continue studying the books of philosophy, history and literature along with law, which would enhance their knowledge of legal issues. They should keep reference books on hand to plead the cases before the courts, he added.

He said the training of young lawyers from Balochistan would continue at the Judicial academy Islamabad and he had directed the authorities concerned to address the problems in that regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel said the District Courts Quetta after renovation had been turned into a historic building with facilities, which would help provide justice to the people in a conducive environment.

Vice Chairman of Balochistan Bar Council Munir Ahmed Kakar said the painful memory of the August 8 tragedy was still fresh and the vacuum created by the martyrdom of scores of lawyers would not be filled for years.

He said the BBC was taking measures to enhance the skill of young lawyers so they could be helpful in provision of speedy justice to the people.

He thanked the BHC chief justice, other judges and Advocate General for taking special interest in the renovation of the district courts and suggested that a digital library, auditorium and other facilities should also be provided.

Later, the CJP, BHC chief justice and other judges distributed books among the young lawyers.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan of Supreme Court, BHC judges including Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch, Justice Kamran Mullahkhel, Justice Rozi Khan Barich, Justice Nazir Ahmad Langove and Justice Zaheeruddin Kakar, Advocate General Arbab Tahir Kasi, Advocate Registrar High Court Rashid Mehmood, Vice Chairman Balochistan Bar Council Munir Ahmed Kakar, Chairman Executive Committee Bar Council Saleem Lashari, President Quetta Bar Association Asif Reiki Advocate Rahab Baledi, Advocate Naseebullah Tareen Advocate Ali Kakar, Advocate, Syed Saleem Akhtar and others were also present at the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan Islamabad Balochistan Supreme Court Quetta Lawyers Young Rashid Mehmood August From Court

Recent Stories

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

33 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

33 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Funeral prayers of victims of Motorway accident of ..

32 minutes ago

Congresswoman Warns US Military Build-Up in Poland ..

32 minutes ago

Lavrov, Borrell Stress Need for Complete Ceasefire ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.