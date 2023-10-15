Open Menu

Lawyers Show Strong Support For Upcoming PSCBA Elections

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The lawyers here on Sunday expressed their unwavering support in the annual elections of the Pakistan Supreme Court Bar Association (PSCBA) during a consultative session organized by the Independent Lawyer Forum (Asma Jahangir Group).

The members declared their support for the Independent Lawyer Forum group.

President Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Shahzad Shaukat Advocate conveyed the group's commitment to advocate for the rights of lawyers, democracy, and the rule of law, while also pledging to maintain the group leaders' traditions.

He emphasized their determination to prioritize the resolution of issues facing lawyers.

During the session, Shaukat Advocate, made a resounding commitment to uphold the traditions of the group leaders. The meeting, chaired by the former President of the Pakistan Bar Council, Fazal Haq Abbasi Advocate, witnessed the presence of prominent figures in the legal community, including former Vice Chairman of the PBC, Syed Amjad Shah, former President Syed Qalb Hassan, Chairman of the PBC, Haroon Al-Rashid, Hasan Raza Pasha, and Tariq Afridi, President of the Peshawar Bar Council, among others.

