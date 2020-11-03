UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Stage Protest Against French President Remarks

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Lawyers stage protest against French President remarks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The members of Rawalpindi Bar Association on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the anti-Islam hate-based narrative by the French President Emmanuel Macron.

A large number of lawyers holding placards came out of their chambers and chanted slogans against the continued insulting behavior towards the teaching of islam and said that no defamation of the Holy Prophet(SAW) would be accepted.

They demanded that Pakistan should immediately end diplomatic relations with France and said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) came as a mercy for the whole mankind.

The protesters also burned the French flag.

Advocates Zubair Jalal, Syed Ajamal Shah, Imran Shafique and number of lawyers participated in the protest.

More Stories From Pakistan

