Lawyers Stage Protest Against Killing Of Latif Afridi

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Lawyers stage protest against killing of Latif Afridi

The lawyers' fraternity here on Tuesday boycotted court proceedings and staged a protest rally against the killing of former President Supreme Court bar association Abdul Latif Afridi

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) : The lawyers' fraternity here on Tuesday boycotted court proceedings and staged a protest rally against the killing of former President Supreme Court bar association Abdul Latif Afridi.

The protesting lawyers and members of society members also offered the funeral prayer of Atif Afridi in absentia at the Timergara Gorgorai Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, former President District Bar, Syed Bahadar, General Secretary, Shah Faisal and other office bearers condemned the killing of Latif Lala and demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe into the incident.

They also paid rich tributes to Latif Afridi and termed his death a great loss for the legal fraternity. They said that the services of Latif Afridi would always be remembered.

