Lawyers stage rally in solidarity with Palestinians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The District Bar Association (DBA) members and the legal fraternity staged a rally from the bar rooms to Khwaja Bakhtiar Kaki Chowk to express solidarity with the Muslims of Palestine, currently under attack from Israeli forces.

DBA President Rao Rehman-Ullah and General Secretary Malik Awais Sultan led the rally.

The participants chanted slogans in favour of Palestinian Muslims and against Israel.

The bar leaders said all Pakistanis were standing with their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Also, former MNA Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar, Jamaat Islami District Ameer Rao Anees-ur-Rehman, Naib Ameer Rana Abdur-Raoof and MNA Mian Ahmad Raza Maneka, in their separate statements, expressed solidarity with the innocent Palestinians and condemned Israel for launching attacks on Gaza.