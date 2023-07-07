Open Menu

Lawyers Stage Strong Protest Against Sweden Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:16 PM

The members of the lawyers' fraternity Friday strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden in a strong protest here to mark their resentment against the tragic incident

Finance Secretary District Bar Association Rawalpindi, Azma Mubarak, Member Executive, Azmat Ali Mubarak ,Tahira Bano Mubarak former Member Executive Lahore High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi and other lawyers said that they strongly condemned the incident which spread hatred in world.

''We demand immediate action against the culprits,'' they said.

The lawyers said that unfortunately this was not the first incident, such heartbreaking incidents had already been reported earlier.

Advocate Uzma Mubarak and other members of District Bar Association Rawalpindi urged that Pakistan's government to take all possible measures to stop such incidents in future.

They said that the Charter of the United Nations advocated the respect and observance of human and fundamental rights without discrimination of race, sex, language or religion.

"The right to freedom of expression must be exercised with responsibly," they demanded.

