Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of chambers in Islamabad

The lawyers protest after Capital Development Authority (CDA) demolished their chambers yesterday night at Islamabad Judicial complex.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Lawyers staged violent protest against demolition of their chambers by Capital Development Authority at Islamabad Judicial Complex on Monday (today).

A mob of angry lawyers smashed windows of Chief Justice block of Islamabad High Court in reaction of demolition of their chambers.

Capital Development Authority demolished all illegal chambers set up by the lawyers on the premises of district and sessions court in Islamabad.

According to the sources, the lawyers started protest but special security unit was not present there while Islamabad police reached the spot after a long time.

The judges of IHC including Chief Justice Athar Minallah were forced to confine themselves in the chambers as the lawyers turned violent. The protesting lawyers chanted slogans against IHC CJ. The clashes were also witnessed between lawyers and the journalists who reached there for coverage of the hooliganism.

The lawyers, litigants and other staff members of the IHC were barred from going in and coming out of the building at the time of the protest due to security reasons.

All the roads leading to and from IHC were also closed for traffic.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani asked the lawyers to come, sit and talk on the subject matter, saying that the matter would not be resolved until they sat and talked. He also asked the lawyers from removing their colleague from the chamber of IHC CJ so that they could hold talks.

“The lawyers should tell us if they feel they have been abused,” said the judge. The talks held inside the common room of Chief Justice block.

IHC CJ and other judges as well as Islamabad Deputy Commissioner joined the talks. Rangers personnel and Islamabad IG were also present there on the occasion.

During their talks, the lawyers put six demands. They said that the protest lawyers who were arrested should immediately be released, the demolished chambers be built and Rs 500,000 for each chamber demolished by CDA during operation.

The lawyers also demanded transfer of Islamabad DC, SP and a sessions judge and demanded that their chambers should be there at remaining lands of a football ground.