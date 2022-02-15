Lawyers' strike continues for second day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The legal fraternity on Tuesday continued boycott of court proceedings for a second day in protest against division of cases in civil courts at tehsil level.

The lawyers boycotted court proceedings at sessions courts, civil courts and other subordinate courts on a call given by the Lahore Bar Association (LBA).

The strike seriously affected the litigants whose cases were adjourned due to non-availability of their counsel.

The LBA had given strike call over issuance of a notification by district and sessions judge Lahore for division of cases in civil courts at tehsil level.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference here, Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Hafeezur Rehman along with representatives of Punjab Bar Council and LBA termed the notification illegal and demanded its immediate withdrawal. He said that the step would create problems for the lawyers as they had to go to courts set up in different areas of the city.

Moreover, Lahore High Court Bar Association President Chaudhry Maqsood Buttar also termed the notification for division of the cases illegal and demanded its withdrawal while addressing a general house meeting of the bar.