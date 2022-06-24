Lawyers' struggle for independent judiciary is unprecedented: Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday credited the lawyers community for their struggle to attain the independence of judiciary, calling it unprecedented

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday credited the lawyers community for their struggle to attain the independence of judiciary, calling it unprecedented.

"Legislation will be enacted to allocate court fees to the Bar Association," the Administrator said this while speaking at a cheque distribution ceremony held at the Bar Association here at the metropolis.

Provincial Law Secretary Ali Ahmed Baloch, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court Abid Zubairi, Additional Advocate General Sindh Allah Bachayo Soomro, President of People's Lawyers Forum Karachi Division Qazi Bashir Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Fateha was offered for the (late) mother of former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The administrator Karachi said that funds of Rs.116 million were provided to all bar associations of Sindh without any discrimination.

"Health insurance has been introduced for lawyers and new land will be allotted for the provision of residential plots to the legal community," he added.

He said that focal persons would be appointed in three major hospitals of Sindh, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, NICVD and NICH, who would assist the lawyers in providing medical facilities to them.

A stipend will be fixed for the heirs of the deceased lawyers to protect them from financial difficulties, he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that funds had been allocated in the budget of next financial year to provide funds to Sindh Bar Associations in next financial year.

"Pakistan's lawyers have an important role to play in restoring democracy, they have always fought for an independent judiciary. We need to build our judiciary on better and more modern lines, with the Bar Association playing a key role," he said.

The administrator said that to resolve the problems of the legal community, the provision of speedy and complete justice to the general public by the courts should be a top priority for which all concerned bodies have to play their part.

"InshaAllah, the time will surely come when we will succeed in our goal," he hoped.

President of People's Laser Forum Karachi Division Qazi Bashir Ahmed, Additional Advocate General Sindh Allah Bachaio Soomro, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court Abid Zubair also addressed the function and thanked former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and legal adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab for providing grants to the bar associations.