Lawyers Teams Meets Asif Zardari

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:05 PM

Lawyers teams meets Asif Zardari

Farooq H. Naik, Latif Khosa, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, and a team of lawyers have met former President Asif Ali Zardari at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and inquired his health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Farooq H. Naik, Latif Khosa, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, and a team of lawyers have met former President Asif Ali Zardari at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and inquired his health.

Talking to media persons outside the PIMS, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor said Asif Zardari was very ill but his morale was high.

They said the legal teams of Asif Ali Zardari would file bail request on health ground after consultation with Zardari.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said, "we met with Asif Ali Zardari as per order of Lahore High Court," adding prisoners were allowed to meet, but no one was allowed to meet Zardari except his family members.

He said Asif Ali Zardari had given a message to workers to remain encouraged.

