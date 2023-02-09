UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Thrash Prime Accused In Bus Hostess Assault Case

Published February 09, 2023

Lawyers thrash prime accused in bus hostess assault case

Lawyers thrashed Sheraz Ali, the prime accused of physical assault of a bus hostess after extension of his remand by a civil court here on Thursday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Lawyers thrashed Sheraz Ali, the prime accused of physical assault of a bus hostess after extension of his remand by a civil court here on Thursday.

As soon as he exited from the court after extension of his remand, the lawyers started beating him.

Besides arresting the prime accused guard (Sheraz), the Denawal Police also held driver Asif for helping the accused in the physical assault on the hostess a few days back at the General Bus Stand Vehari.

The police requested for 10 days more remand of the accused for arresting the head hostess, Aliya, of the bus company while the court granted only two days further remand.

The accused had reportedly teased the victim, who lodged a complaint in that regard to the head hostess. However, the later again deputed the victim on duty with the same guard, who assaulted her in the bus.

The victim also appeared before the court and expressed her dissatisfaction over the police investigation.

