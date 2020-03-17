Lawyers to appear in urgent stay, habeas, bail matters till April 5: Bar organisations

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The bar organisations on Tuesday announced that the lawyers would only appear in urgent stay matters, habeas petitions and bail matters till April 5 in the wake of coronavirus threat.

In a joint statement issued here, Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Abid Saqi, Vice Chairman Punjab Bar Council Muhammad Akram Khan Khaksar, Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Chaudhry Tahir Nasirullah Warriach, and other leaders expressed concern over ineffective implementation of precautionary measures/guidelines issued by Lahore High Court chief justice to ensure safety of lawyers, litigants and judges during the coronavirus epidemic.

They noted that LHCBA cabinet had on March 16 requested the LHC CJ to fix only urgent cases for hearing in the next 14 days so that minimum number of persons should visit the court premises but it was not appreciated.

Therefore, in view of safety of judges, lawyers and litigants, it had been decided that the lawyers would only appear in urgent stay matters, habeas petitions and bail matters till April 5, they added. They also suggested that the period should be deducted from summer holidays.

They also demanded that all sub-ordinate courts should hear post arrest bail petitions inside the jails concerned, besides suggesting that the accused involved in minor offenses should be released on personal surety bonds.

The also demanded that all high courts across the country should not fix cases for hearing, except urgent stay matters, habeas peitions and bail petitions.