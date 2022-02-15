Lawyers to boycott court proceedings against police raid

Sindh Bar Council has announced a boycott of court proceedings across Sindh on Tuesday (February 15) against the raid on the house of Bar Council member Zulfiqar Ali Jalbani Advocate and arrest of 5 members of his family including his two brothers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Bar Council has announced a boycott of court proceedings across Sindh on Tuesday (February 15) against the raid on the house of Bar Council member Zulfiqar Ali Jalbani Advocate and arrest of 5 members of his family including his two brothers.

According to a statement issued by Sindh Bar Council, lawyers across Sindh would observe a day of protest against the police action while complete boycott of judicial proceedings would also be observed.