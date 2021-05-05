Lawyers to deal with emergency cases only till May 8

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :District Bar Association (DBA) Muzaffargarh has announced to deal only with emergency cases till May 8 and would resume full practice after Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to keep judges,litigants and lawyers safe from novel coronavirus infection.

In an announcement issued by general secretary DBA Muzaffargarh Malik Shafiq Ur Rahman advocate, it was stated that lawyers would observe full-day strike daily till May 8. DBA general secretary said that third wave of virus was proving deadly with rapid spread and it was necessary for the lawyers to observe full-day strike till May 8 except emergency cases like bail before arrest, post-bail arrest and stay matters.

Lawyers would not appear before courts in cases other than those mentioned above, Shafiq said. He added lawyers would resume full practice from May 16 after Eid holidays.