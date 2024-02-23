Lawyers To Elect Office Bearers, Members Of SHCBA Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 11:36 PM
The polling to elect the office bearers and members of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad, will be held on February 24 with 19 19 lawyers contesting for the 6 executive and 12 others for the 7 seats of Members Managing Committee (MMC)
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The polling to elect the office bearers and members of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad, will be held on February 24 with 19 19 lawyers contesting for the 6 executive and 12 others for the 7 seats of Members Managing Committee (MMC).
The SHCBA's General Secretary advocate Mian Taj Muhammad Keerio here on Friday requested the District and Session Judges of all the courts in Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad division to suspend the court's routine in view of the election.
In a letter addressed to the judges of the 9 districts, Keerio requested for cooperation of the courts to suspend the proceedings for February 24 so that the lawyers could cast their votes at the polling stations in Hyderabad.
Meanwhile, advocates Abdul Sattar Sarki, Ayaz Hussain Tunio, Ghulamullah Chang and Ishrat Ali Lohar are running for the slot of President.
The lawyers Hameedullah Dahiri, Peeral Majeedano and Rehana Nazeer Laghari have landed in the electoral fray for the seat of Vice President and advocates Irfan Ali Bughio, Jahangir Khan Pathan and Raja Jawad Ali Sahar for the General Secretary.
The post of Joint Secretary is being contested by advocates Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Sadar Iqbal Panhwar alias Sunny, Syed Shahzad Hyder Shah and Zulfiqar Ali Chandio.
The lawyers Muhammad Ali Kolachi, Rizwana Hussain Mirbahar and Saad Salman Ghani are running for the seat of library Secretary and advocates Ghulam Ali Talpur and Mumtaz Sachal Aiwan for the seat of Treasurer.
The contestants for the seats of MMC include advocates Abdul Ahad Sahito, Mehtab Munir Nirban, Muhammad Yawar Qureshi, Naeem Hussain Gadehi, Naveed Ali Jesor, Osama Yousuf Parhyar, Sabir Ali Khoso, Saeeda Syed, Safdar Ali Panhwar, Shafi Muhammad Jiskani, Shazeel Ali Memon and Taimoor Hussain Keerio.
APP/zmb/
Recent Stories
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities
CM sends summary for PA session
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again
UN experts call for global arms embargo on Israel amid escalating Gaza attacks
West Bank drone strike killed a Palestinian
Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection teams visited Passport Offices
Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) elections on 24th
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony57 seconds ago
-
PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people59 seconds ago
-
Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan1 minute ago
-
KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers1 minute ago
-
ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities22 minutes ago
-
CM sends summary for PA session32 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM congratulates caretaker govt on conduct of parliamentary elections32 minutes ago
-
Bilawal nominates Murad as CM once again31 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib Inspection teams visited Passport Offices31 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) elections on 24th31 minutes ago
-
Mobile snatcher gang busted, two held2 hours ago
-
PO wanted in heinous crimes arrested2 hours ago