Lawyers To Elect Office Bearers, Members Of SHCBA Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 11:36 PM

The polling to elect the office bearers and members of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), Hyderabad, will be held on February 24 with 19 19 lawyers contesting for the 6 executive and 12 others for the 7 seats of Members Managing Committee (MMC)

The SHCBA's General Secretary advocate Mian Taj Muhammad Keerio here on Friday requested the District and Session Judges of all the courts in Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad division to suspend the court's routine in view of the election.

In a letter addressed to the judges of the 9 districts, Keerio requested for cooperation of the courts to suspend the proceedings for February 24 so that the lawyers could cast their votes at the polling stations in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, advocates Abdul Sattar Sarki, Ayaz Hussain Tunio, Ghulamullah Chang and Ishrat Ali Lohar are running for the slot of President.

The lawyers Hameedullah Dahiri, Peeral Majeedano and Rehana Nazeer Laghari have landed in the electoral fray for the seat of Vice President and advocates Irfan Ali Bughio, Jahangir Khan Pathan and Raja Jawad Ali Sahar for the General Secretary.

The post of Joint Secretary is being contested by advocates Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, Sadar Iqbal Panhwar alias Sunny, Syed Shahzad Hyder Shah and Zulfiqar Ali Chandio.

The lawyers Muhammad Ali Kolachi, Rizwana Hussain Mirbahar and Saad Salman Ghani are running for the seat of library Secretary and advocates Ghulam Ali Talpur and Mumtaz Sachal Aiwan for the seat of Treasurer.

The contestants for the seats of MMC include advocates Abdul Ahad Sahito, Mehtab Munir Nirban, Muhammad Yawar Qureshi, Naeem Hussain Gadehi, Naveed Ali Jesor, Osama Yousuf Parhyar, Sabir Ali Khoso, Saeeda Syed, Safdar Ali Panhwar, Shafi Muhammad Jiskani, Shazeel Ali Memon and Taimoor Hussain Keerio.

