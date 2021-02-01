Lawyers to observe Feb 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The lawyers community across Punjab would observe Kashmir solidarity day on February 5 to express support for and solidarity with Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The lawyers plan to remind the United Nations as well as the international community of its commitments regarding the resolution of this longstanding burning dispute.

Besides Punjab Bar Council, Lahore High Court Bar Association, Lahore Bar Association, all district and tehsil bars would hold seminars, walks and rallies to express support for the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

Civil society organizations, political parties, educational institutions, human rights activists and Kashmiris plan special programs, protest rallies, walks, seminars and symposiums to mark the day.

Ahead of February 5 banners and hoardings were being fixed at various points at all important junctions on various roads all the over the country to highlight the plight of innocent Kashmiris