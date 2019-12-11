UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Torture Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 24 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 03:15 PM

Lawyers torture Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

The minister asked police for help but nobody came to rescue him.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Dec 11th, 2019) The lawyers who attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology also tortured provincial information and culture minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan as he reached there to play his role to settle down the matter here on Wednesday.

The lawyers surrounded provincial minister Chohan and subjected him to violence as he arrived outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Chohan was taken from his head and was beaten by the lawyers. His videos of torture and violence spread like a fire in the jungle. The Minister asked the police for help but nobody came to rescue him from the lawyers.

However, after a while, the lawyers released Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan. Talking to the reporters, Chohan said: “An attempt was made for his abduction,”. He said “strict action would e taken against the lawyers who did all this,”. The minister said he was there to resolve the issue but the lawyers misbehaved with him which was very shameful. Earlier, the lawyers set police van on fire and did aerial in surrounding of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, creating law and order situation in Shadman area of the provincial capital.

Hundreds of patients and many of them in critical conditions remained unattended as the doctors and paramedical staff left the hospital after the lawyers attacked Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The doctors ran away and hid themselves to save from the angry lawyers. The attendants of the patients, especially the women got trapped inside the hospital when the scuffle between lawyers and the police got at the peak.

Riot police launched operation and fired tear gas to disperse the lawyers who occupied the entire Jail road and Jilani park—just adjacent to Punjab Institute of Cardiology. During the protest, the lawyers set a police van on fire and did aerial firing. The Police used water cannons to control the protesting lawyers who used Jilani park as their camp to launch protest against the doctors and Punjab Institute f Cardiology administration.

The clash started last week a lawyer visited the institute accompanying his relative for his check-up and exchanged words with a doctor. Later, he was joined by other lawyers, while doctors and paramedics also came to support the medic.

The lawyers claimed that three of their colleagues were brutally tortured and injured by the PIC doctors and paramedics. The injured lawyers were said to be stable.

The lawyers later lodged complaint against the doctors and paramedics in Shadman police station and a case was registered against 12 unidentified persons.

