Lawyers urge JCP to adhere seniority principle in appointments to SC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The legal fraternity on Thursday called for adherence to the seniority principle in all judicial appointments to the Supreme Court from provincial high courts.

The lawyers convention held here under the auspices of Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association urged the Judicial Commission of Pakistan to adhere seniority principle until criteria for appointment of Judges at all levels was framed in consultation with all stakeholders including the Bar.

Legal fraternity urged that unstructured exercise of discretion must be duly regulated through Rules and guidelines.

The Convention also criticised the passage of the Amendment Bill by the National Assembly in relation to Section 5 (d) of the Legal Practitioners & Bar Councils Act, 1973, whereby members already appointed to various posts in the service of Pakistan on the basis of their legal experience had been provided a cover to continue as members of their respective Bar Councils, Associations and to enjoy voting rights and a right to be considered against all judicial and other legal posts and elevations which were otherwise reserved for practicing Lawyers.

They demanded that a Lawyers Protection Act be passed by Parliament for the protection of Lawyers who were being frequently targeted and even murdered for performing their professional duties.

They also resolved that Article 175(A) should be amended.

They also demanded the Parliament to undo the Judgment by which more than 17000 employees had been declared jobless. They further demanded a ban on all forms of re-appointments after retirement.

The Convention further adopted and affirms all the previous Resolutions passed in the earlier meetings and Conventions held on August 4 in Islamabad, August 21 in Karachi and August 26 in Multan.