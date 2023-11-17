Open Menu

Lawyers Urges SBC To Conduct Elections Of Bars In Hyderabad In 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Lawyers urges SBC to conduct elections of bars in Hyderabad in 2023

A group of lawyers has urged the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) to ensure that the elections for the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad and the Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) are conducted before the end of this year, as mandated by the SBC's rules

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A group of lawyers has urged the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) to ensure that the elections for the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad and the Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) are conducted before the end of this year, as mandated by the SBC's rules.

In an application signed by nearly 60 lawyers, including advocates Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Sabir Hussain, Abdul Haq, Ali Raza, and Shumaila Kanwal, the lawyers expressed concern over the delay in announcing the election schedule for both bars.

They emphasized that adhering to the SBC's directive of holding elections by the end of the year is crucial for maintaining transparency and democratic representation within the legal fraternity.

The application urged the SBC to intervene and ensure that the elections for the SHCBA Hyderabad and HDBA are conducted by the second week of December. The applicants warned that if their request is not met within seven days, they will seek legal recourse to compel the SBC to enforce its own rules.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Sindh High Court Lawyers Hyderabad December

Recent Stories

Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & ..

Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & fair elections: Caretaker Pr ..

2 minutes ago
 PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

2 minutes ago
 AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment ..

AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment in different fields: President ..

2 minutes ago
 President expresses deep sorrow over death of Goha ..

President expresses deep sorrow over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment actions, cleared various areas, ..

Anti-encroachment actions, cleared various areas, markets

2 minutes ago
 10 marriage halls sealed, 3 FIRs registered

10 marriage halls sealed, 3 FIRs registered

2 minutes ago
Minister Shah, Iranian ambassador inaugurate Pales ..

Minister Shah, Iranian ambassador inaugurate Palestine-themed poster exhibition

55 minutes ago
 Ethiopian Embassy unveils PM Abiy Ahmed's book ‘ ..

Ethiopian Embassy unveils PM Abiy Ahmed's book ‘Medemer Generation'

55 minutes ago
 Solangi appreciates 'gracious welcome & hospitalit ..

Solangi appreciates 'gracious welcome & hospitality' during Maldives visit

55 minutes ago
 DC Quetta chairs meeting regarding improvement of ..

DC Quetta chairs meeting regarding improvement of traffic system

1 hour ago
 FBR establishes District Tax Offices across countr ..

FBR establishes District Tax Offices across country to broaden tax base

1 hour ago
 Dera police seized NCP items, 12000 litres Iranian ..

Dera police seized NCP items, 12000 litres Iranian diesel

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan