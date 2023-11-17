Lawyers urges SBC to conduct elections of bars in Hyderabad in 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) A group of lawyers has urged the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) to ensure that the elections for the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad and the Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) are conducted before the end of this year, as mandated by the SBC's rules.

In an application signed by nearly 60 lawyers, including advocates Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Sabir Hussain, Abdul Haq, Ali Raza, and Shumaila Kanwal, the lawyers expressed concern over the delay in announcing the election schedule for both bars.

They emphasized that adhering to the SBC's directive of holding elections by the end of the year is crucial for maintaining transparency and democratic representation within the legal fraternity.

The application urged the SBC to intervene and ensure that the elections for the SHCBA Hyderabad and HDBA are conducted by the second week of December. The applicants warned that if their request is not met within seven days, they will seek legal recourse to compel the SBC to enforce its own rules.