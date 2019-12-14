UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Visit PIC With Flowers To Express Good-will

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:07 PM

Lawyers visit PIC with flowers to express good-will

Ahsan Bhoon, who was heading the lawyers’ group, condemned the incident, did sorry and presented flowers'bouquets to the PIC doctors.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2019) In a bid to cover the loss inflicted by attack on cardiac hospital , the lawyers holding bouquets of flowers reached Punjab Institute of Cardiology and strongly condemned Nov 11th incident that claimed 12 lives.

The lawyers group headed by Pakistan Bar Council leader Ahsan Bhoon apologized over what happened on Nov 11, and showed respect to the doctors serving general public at Punjab Institute of Cardiology—the only state of the art hospital. Dr. Zeeshan welcomed the lawyers and appreciated the lawyers’ step for being humble and showing respect to the doctors.

“We came with flowers to overcome the loss that damaged all of us,” said Ahsan Bhoon while embracing the doctors during their visit for good-will gesture. “We just condemn that awful incident,” he further said. Dr. Zeeshan who was representing PIC said that they were equally painful and this matter should be resolved.

The welcome gesture showed by the lawyers will have a positive impact on functioning of public hospitals. The Senior lawyers said they were sorry over what happened to general public, especially those who got injured. However, they said that the matter should properly be investigated.

Yesterday, Hamid Khan, one of the top lawyers of the legal fraternity, also showed respect to the doctors and said sorry to all affectees, urging the authorities for impartial inquiry into the awful incident of lawyers’ attack on PIC.

On other hand, the lawyers who got nominated in two FIRs approached the Lahore High Court for bail. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked the lawyers to show good-will gesture and apologize over what they did at the PIC.

Police, according to the sources, took around 81 lawyers into custody for their role in the attack on PIC. Imran Khan’s nephew is still at large as he had already escaped when the police conducted raid at his house.

