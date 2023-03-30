Lawyers Welfare & Protection Bill, 2023 smoothly sails through Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Senate on Thursday passed the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill 2023 aimed at providing protection to lawyers and ensure their professional independence.

The bill moved by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar would help enable lawyers to render their services without fear or external influence, with the ultimate goal of promoting the administration of justice and the rule of law in the country.

The minister presented the legislation that stated that the profession of lawyers played a pivotal role in the administration of justice, the defense of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the same bill with the censuses.

According to bill, "The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill 2023" has been prepared wherein, a mechanism has been devised to ensure that the advocates can render professional services without fear or external influence for the ultimate cause of the administration of justice and the rule of law.

This law is also in consonance with the various UN General Assembly Resolution and in line with the Eighth United Nations Congress held in September, 1900 at Havana, Cuba, Where it has adopted the " Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers " Which Provides that the Government Shall ensure that layers are able to perform all of their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference and where the security of lawyers is threatened as a result of discharging their functions, they shall be adequately safeguarded by the authorities.

The subject Bill has been designed to achieve the aforesaid objectives.