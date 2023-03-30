UrduPoint.com

Lawyers Welfare & Protection Bill, 2023 Smoothly Sails Through Senate

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Lawyers Welfare & Protection Bill, 2023 smoothly sails through Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Senate on Thursday passed the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill 2023 aimed at providing protection to lawyers and ensure their professional independence.

The bill moved by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar would help enable lawyers to render their services without fear or external influence, with the ultimate goal of promoting the administration of justice and the rule of law in the country.

The minister presented the legislation that stated that the profession of lawyers played a pivotal role in the administration of justice, the defense of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the same bill with the censuses.

According to bill, "The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill 2023" has been prepared wherein, a mechanism has been devised to ensure that the advocates can render professional services without fear or external influence for the ultimate cause of the administration of justice and the rule of law.

This law is also in consonance with the various UN General Assembly Resolution and in line with the Eighth United Nations Congress held in September, 1900 at Havana, Cuba, Where it has adopted the " Basic Principles on the Role of Lawyers " Which Provides that the Government Shall ensure that layers are able to perform all of their professional functions without intimidation, hindrance, harassment or improper interference and where the security of lawyers is threatened as a result of discharging their functions, they shall be adequately safeguarded by the authorities.

The subject Bill has been designed to achieve the aforesaid objectives.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution National Assembly Senate United Nations Democracy Lawyers Threatened Havana Same Independence Cuba September Congress All Government

Recent Stories

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

44 minutes ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

55 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

1 hour ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

2 hours ago
 The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputi ..

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputies Of The Mejlis Of Turkmenist ..

2 hours ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For Relief Mission

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.