Laxity In Observing SoPs May Further Spread Coronavirus: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Laxity in observing SoPs may further spread coronavirus: governor

LAHORE, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that failure to comply with standard operating procedures (SoPs) of the smart lockdown may cause more harm and cause spread of the coronavirus.

Talking to Provincial Forest Minister Sibtain Khan during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Sunday, he said the government wanted to keep wheel of economy moving while following precautions to avoid coronavirus infection.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to transform Pakistan into a true welfare state, adding that the government introduced the financial support package for small businessmen and Rs12,000 for those families that lost their jobs in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

"The poor and vulnerable families will not be left unattended during these testing times," he added.

Sarwar said the government was planning to switch to smart lockdown as people were facing severe economic crisis while the business community was faced with serious problems in the wake of lockdown.

"The industries allowed to open businesses must implement the SOPs and save precious lives," he urged.

The governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was taking tangible measures to help all those, who lost their jobs during the ongoing pandemic crisis.

He said daily wagers, workers at shops and industries could get themselves registered at a separate portal in the 'Ehsaas Kafalat Programme' and receive Rs12,000 financial assistance.

Governor Sarwar acknowledged that the daily wagers were worst-hit segment of the society, adding thatthe government had set aside Rs 200 billion in a transparent manner without any political discrimination.

